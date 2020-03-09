Home

RUMBAL, Godfrey Simon. Suddenly at his home in Dannevirke. Loved second son of the late Ada and Stan Rumbal (Formerly of Tikokino). Loved brother and brother- in-law of Jeremy and Jan (Levin); Matthew (deceased) and Polly; Philip and Lena and Elizabeth all of Tauranga. A dearly loved Uncle of Catherine, Rebecca, Suzannah, Arlene and James. In accordance with Simon's wishes a private cremation has been held. A memorial service for Simon will be held with details to follow. All messages to the "Rumbal Family" c/- PO Box 235 Dannevirke 4942.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Mar. 9, 2020
