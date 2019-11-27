Home

Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
2:00 p.m.
Sugar Loaf Chapel of Howard & Gannon Funerals
cnr Lee Road and Gloucester Street
Taradale, Napier
MACE, Gordon Cecil. Suddenly on November 25, 2019. In his 86th year. Dearly loved husband of Lois, and the late Margaret. Loved father and father-in-law of Cath and Den, and Angela and Chris. Loved step father of Michele, Hilary, and Ainsley. Cherished GG of Hannah, Jack, Darcy, Mea, Archie, and Samadhi. Great GG of Maia. A celebration of Gordon's life will be held at the Sugar Loaf Chapel of Howard & Gannon Funerals, cnr Lee Road and Gloucester Street, Taradale, Napier on Monday December 2, 2019 at 2pm, followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers a donation to the St John Ambulance Service can be made at the service and would be appreciated. Messages to the 'Mace Family' C/o PO Box 7001, Taradale, Napier 4141.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Nov. 27, 2019
