WALKER, Gordon Charles. NZ Army, Service No. 922557, Korean War. Passed away peacefully on November 5, 2020 at Atawhai Rest Home. Aged 89 years. Dearly loved husband of Maureen for 64 years. Dearly loved Dad of Peter and Debbie, Carolyn and Bruno, and Deborah and Rocky. Treasured Grandad of 8 and Great Grandad of 8.5. Beloved brother of Joan and her family. Heartfelt thanks to all the staff at Atawhai Rest Home for their loving care and support. Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St Mary's Catholic Church, Osier Road, Greenmeadows, Napier on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 10am, followed by a private cremation. Messages to the 'Walker Family', C/o PO Box 7001, Taradale, Napier 4141.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Nov. 7, 2020