Gordon Ernest THURSTON

THURSTON, Gordon Ernest. Passed away peacefully at Summerset in the Bay surrounded by family on June 9, 2020. Cherished husband of the late Maureen. Loved Dad of Alan and Beth, Leslie and Phuong, Clive and Karen, Sharon and Mark, and Dianne. Much loved Grandad of nine grandchildren and 10 great- grandchildren. A big thank you to all the staff at Summerset in the Bay for their kindness and care. A private cremation has taken place. Messages to the Thurston Family, 91 Coverdale Street, Onekawa, Napier 4110.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on June 13, 2020
