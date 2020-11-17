|
WILSON, Gordon William. Peacefully at home on November 14, 2020, aged 76 years. Much loved husband of Margaret, father and father-in-law of Adrian and Barbara, Vivienne and Thomas, Rochelle and Jeffrey, Marcia and Daniel, Kate and Jeremy. Adored Poppa to Max, Olivia, Zahra, Aron, Ruby, Kaylee and Jordan. He will be very sadly missed. A memorial service to celebrate his life will be held in Auckland on November 18. All communications to [email protected] funerals.co.nz.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Nov. 17, 2020