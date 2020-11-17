Home

Fountain's Funeral Directors & Advisors
35-39 Wood St
Auckland, Auckland
09-298 2957
Memorial service
Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Fountain's Funeral Directors & Advisors
35-39 Wood St
Auckland, Auckland
Gordon William WILSON

Gordon William WILSON Notice
WILSON, Gordon William. Peacefully at home on November 14, 2020, aged 76 years. Much loved husband of Margaret, father and father-in-law of Adrian and Barbara, Vivienne and Thomas, Rochelle and Jeffrey, Marcia and Daniel, Kate and Jeremy. Adored Poppa to Max, Olivia, Zahra, Aron, Ruby, Kaylee and Jordan. He will be very sadly missed. A memorial service to celebrate his life will be held in Auckland on November 18. All communications to [email protected] funerals.co.nz.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Nov. 17, 2020
