BRUN, Grace Caroline (Giddens). Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Friday 24 May 2019. Much loved wife of Allan and mother of Mark and Vanessa, Shane and Helen, Nicole and Craig. Daughter of the late Casey and Okeroa, dearly loved sister of Johnny and Phil and the late Robin, and very special friend Trish. Cherished Nana of Dylan, Jamie, Emily and Laura. Brightened the lives of all that knew her. A service for Grace will be held at Stonehaven, 10 Peel Street, Waipukurau on Monday May 27, 2019 at 1.00pm, followed by private cremation. Grace has requested that everyone wear bright colours to celebrate her life if you're comfortable enough to wear them. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Cancer Society. These and any messages to the Brun family may be left at the service or posted c/- PO Box 200, Waipukurau 4242 C. H. B. Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ Waipukurau Published in Hawkes Bay Today on May 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary