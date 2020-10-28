|
|
RAMAGE, Grace Edyvean (nee Roberts). Formerly of Woodville, peacefully on Monday, October 26, 2020 at Julia Wallace Rest Home in Palmerston North. Aged 84 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Ronald. Loved mother and mother-in-law to Kathryn (deceased), Elizabeth and Geoff Ross, Murray and Deirdre, David and Wendy. Cherished grandma and great grandma of Nicholas, Stephen (deceased), Kimberley, Victoria and James; Emma; Jayne and Michael. Much loved sister to Helen. In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate donations to the Neurological Foundation, use the link bit.ly/geramage2610 to make a donation online or these may be left at the service. A service for Grace will be held at the Holy Trinity Church, Ross Street, Woodville on Friday, October 30 at 2pm followed by a private cremation.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Oct. 28, 2020