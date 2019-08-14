|
BURNS, Grace Evangeline. Peacefully on August 13, 2019 at Colwyn House. Aged 91 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Phil. Loved mother and mother-in- law of Thelma (deceased), Russell and Sue, and Kaylene and Graham. Treasured Nanna of Todd, Mark, Kent, Jessica, and Kristie. Cherished Nanna of Jade, Jack, Ella, and Piper. Loved daughter of Amelia and Albie. Sister of Eddy (deceased), June (deceased), and Fred. Special thanks to all the Staff at Voguehaven Rest Home and Colwyn House for their wonderful care of Grace. A celebration of Grace's life will be held at the Sugar Loaf Chapel of Howard & Gannon Funerals, cnr Lee Road and Gloucester Street, Taradale, Napier on Friday August 16, 2019 at 11am, followed by a private cremation. Messages to the 'Burns Family' C/o PO Box 7001, Taradale, Napier 4141.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Aug. 14, 2019