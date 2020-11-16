Home

POWERED BY

Services
Beth Shan Funeral Directors
157 Georges Drive
Napier, Hawke's Bay 4110
06-835 9925
Resources
More Obituaries for Grace MACKIE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Grace MACKIE

Add a Memory
Grace MACKIE Notice
MACKIE, Grace. Passed away peacefully in Hastings Hospital on November 13, surrounded by her family, in her 91st year. Much loved wife of the late Jim. Cherished Mum of John, Carol, Denise and Tracey. Loved and respected mother-in- law, Nana, Gran, Great Grandmother and friend to many. A heartfelt thanks to the staff of Summerset in the Bay for their loving care. In lieu of flowers a donation to the Stroke Foundation NZ would be appreciated and can be left at the service. A celebration of Grace's life will be held in the All Saints' Anglican Church, cnr of Puketapu and Church Roads, Taradale, on Wednesday, November 18, at 1.00pm, followed by private cremation. Messages to the Mackie Family, C/o PO Box 439, Napier 4140.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Nov. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Grace's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -