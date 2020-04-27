Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Graeme JACKSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Graeme Campbell JACKSON

Add a Memory
Graeme Campbell JACKSON Notice
JACKSON, Graeme Campbell. After a long battle with Dementia, Campbell passed away peacefully on April 19, 2020 at the age of 84 years, at Princess Alexandra, Napier. Cherished husband of Dale and friend to her family. Husband of the Late Jill (died 1995) and father to their children. Paul and Alison, Graeme and Fiona, Pip and Dave. Grandfather of 8 and great-grand father of 4 Due to the current restrictions a private Cremation has been held on the April 21, 2020. A celebration of his life will be held at a later time. Sincere thanks to the staff, at the Duchess Wing, and Special Care Unit at Princess Alexandra for their wonderful care of Campbell over the past few years. Messages to the Jackson Family, PO Box 8499, Havelock North. 4157
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Apr. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Graeme's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -