JACKSON, Graeme Campbell. After a long battle with Dementia, Campbell passed away peacefully on April 19, 2020 at the age of 84 years, at Princess Alexandra, Napier. Cherished husband of Dale and friend to her family. Husband of the Late Jill (died 1995) and father to their children. Paul and Alison, Graeme and Fiona, Pip and Dave. Grandfather of 8 and great-grand father of 4 Due to the current restrictions a private Cremation has been held on the April 21, 2020. A celebration of his life will be held at a later time. Sincere thanks to the staff, at the Duchess Wing, and Special Care Unit at Princess Alexandra for their wonderful care of Campbell over the past few years. Messages to the Jackson Family, PO Box 8499, Havelock North. 4157
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Apr. 27, 2020