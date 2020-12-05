Home

Memorial service
Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020
1:30 p.m.
NCF Church
96 Meeanee Road, Taradale
Napier
SOLOMON, Graeme Edward. Passed away suddenly on December 3, 2020. Beloved husband for 55 years to Vivienne. Loved father and father-in-law of Greg and Barb, and Michelle and Todd Demarco. Cherished 'Poppy' of Hannah, Joel, Gabrielle, and Isaac. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Dorothea (Bunty) and Brian, and Karen and Kevin. You will be greatly missed by so many, now resting in Jesus. A memorial service to celebrate Graeme's life will be held the NCF Church, 96 Meeanee Road, Taradale, Napier on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at 1.30pm. Messages to the 'Solomon Family', C/o PO Box 7001, Taradale, Napier 4141.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Dec. 5, 2020
