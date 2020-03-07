Home

POWERED BY

Services
Marsden House Funeral Services
41 Nile St East
Nelson, Nelson
03-548 2770

Graeme John. FEIERABEND

Add a Memory
Graeme John. FEIERABEND Notice
FEIERABEND, Graeme John. 16.02.1944-05.03.2020 Graeme passed peacefully at home, surrounded by his family, on Thursday evening. Cherished husband of the late Ruth, and the late Margaret. Loved father and father-in- law of Craig and Daniela, Annie and Grant, Boyd and Sarah, and Mary-Beth. Beloved grandfather of Heather, Morgan, Zara, Reece, Alex, and Amy. A loved brother, uncle, nephew and friend. Messages to loved ones can be emailed to: [email protected] 'We will miss you Dad, travel peacefully.' A service will be held for Graeme at the Hope Garden of Remembrance chapel, 95 Clover Road East, Hope, on Monday March 9, at 1pm. MARSDEN HOUSE FUNERAL DIRECTORS N.Z.I.F.H. www.marsdenhouse.co.nz
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Mar. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Graeme's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -