Graeme Rex (Honk) LAY

Graeme Rex (Honk) LAY Notice
LAY, Graeme Rex (Honk). Died unexpectedly on Friday, March 27, 2020, aged 68 years. Dearly loved husband and best friend of Heather, loved Dad of Barnaby, Emily and Toby. Caring Grandad of Riley and Ella Boustead (Kalgoorlie W.A) and special 'Poppa ' to Amelia and Lucas Lay. Loved brother of Brian (deceased) Jackie Crespin (deceased) and Rose Chapman. The family will hold a celebration of his busy and varied life when circumstances allow. Messages to the Lay family, c/- PO Box 8424, Havelock North. "Always look on the bright side of life…"
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Apr. 1, 2020
