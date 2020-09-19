|
|
MORGAN, Graeme Richard. On Saturday, September 12, 2020, peacefully at home with family. Aged 85 years. Dearly loved husband of Robin. Loving father and father-in-law of Leigh and Grant Whitfield, Fiona, Jane and the late Garfield Drummond. Loved Grandy of Morgan and Cameron, Jesse, Eleanor and Evelyn. In lieu of flowers, a donation made to Arohanui Hospice, PO Box 5349, Palmerston North 4441, would be appreciated. A family service has been held.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Sept. 19, 2020