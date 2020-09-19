Home

Graeme Richard MORGAN

Graeme Richard MORGAN Notice
MORGAN, Graeme Richard. On Saturday, September 12, 2020, peacefully at home with family. Aged 85 years. Dearly loved husband of Robin. Loving father and father-in-law of Leigh and Grant Whitfield, Fiona, Jane and the late Garfield Drummond. Loved Grandy of Morgan and Cameron, Jesse, Eleanor and Evelyn. In lieu of flowers, a donation made to Arohanui Hospice, PO Box 5349, Palmerston North 4441, would be appreciated. A family service has been held.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Sept. 19, 2020
