Longley Terry & Son Funeral Services
19 Cooper S
Havelock North , Hawke's Bay
06-877 7873
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
12:00 p.m.
St Luke's Church
Te Mata Road
Havelock North
Graeme Robert COOMER Notice
COOMER, Graeme Robert. Suddenly at home on November 14, 2019, aged 72 years. Treasured husband of Judith for 45 years. Deeply loved father and father-in-law of Megan and Alex DellaGrotta, Alastair and Erin Coomer. Proud, energetic Grandad of Amos, Matilda, Finn, Beatrix and Fergus. Life Member of Wellington Brass and Woolston Brass Bands. A celebration of Graeme's life will be held at St Luke's Church, Te Mata Road, Havelock North, on Thursday November 21, 2019 at 12 noon. Messages to The Coomer Family C/- P.O. Box 8424, Havelock North.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Nov. 19, 2019
