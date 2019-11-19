|
COOMER, Graeme Robert. Suddenly at home on November 14, 2019, aged 72 years. Treasured husband of Judith for 45 years. Deeply loved father and father-in-law of Megan and Alex DellaGrotta, Alastair and Erin Coomer. Proud, energetic Grandad of Amos, Matilda, Finn, Beatrix and Fergus. Life Member of Wellington Brass and Woolston Brass Bands. A celebration of Graeme's life will be held at St Luke's Church, Te Mata Road, Havelock North, on Thursday November 21, 2019 at 12 noon. Messages to The Coomer Family C/- P.O. Box 8424, Havelock North.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Nov. 19, 2019