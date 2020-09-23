|
DICKSON, Graeme Roger (Porky). Our beautiful and cherished brother, cousin, nephew,uncle and friend to many. Graeme Roger Dickson passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, September 20, 2020, surrounded by loved ones. Loving husband to Rochelle Dickson, and the greatest dad to Ezra and Isaiah. Now resting in peace in the loving arms of his mother Ann Joan Wairau. We will celebrate the life of Graeme at 268 Kaiwaitau Road, Mahia. On Wednesday Graeme will be taken to Te Rakatoa Marae where a funeral service will be held on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at 11am. Pickering (Wairoa) Ltd Funeral Directors Wairoa FDANZ www.pickeringfd.co.nz
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Sept. 23, 2020