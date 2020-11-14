|
DICKSON, Graeme Roger. The Whanau of Graeme Roger Dickson would like to thank you all for the Aroha, koha, cards, flowers and loving expressions of Sympathy shown, during these difficult times. Your support during our time of loss has been very much appreciated and overwhelming. A great comfort to all the Whanau. A special thank you to the cooks, kitchen hands and divers at Te Rakatoa Marae, Mahia, Mahia Rugby Club, Nuhaka Rugby Club/ Rakaipaaka Pastors Reta Pohe and Lorraine Symes and the A Team at Pickerings Funeral Service Wairoa. Those we love don't go away, they walk beside us everyday, Unseen,Unheard but always near so loved,so missed so very dear. Arohanui Rochelle, Our Twins Ezra and Isaiah, Alan and Vinessa, Linda and Sharon and all our Whanau
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Nov. 14, 2020