THELWALL, Graham Arthur. 05.04.1930 - 21.06.2019 Passed away peacefully at HB Regional Hospital in his 90th year. Dearly loved father of Dorothy Toogood and Vanessa Radburnd. Loved 'Grandad from the Farm' of Evan, Annabel, Ben, Nick, and Pam. Great Grandad of Oscar, Mara, Cartier, Charlotte and Dylan. 'Forever in our Hearts' In accordance with Graham's wishes, a private cremation was held on Monday, June 24, 2019 at Hastings. Messages to The Thelwall Family, P.O. Box 8424, Havelock North.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on June 25, 2019