Home

POWERED BY

Services
Longley Terry & Son Funeral Services
19 Cooper S
Havelock North , Hawke's Bay
06-877 7873
Resources
More Obituaries for Graham THELWALL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Graham Arthur. THELWALL

Notice Condolences

Graham Arthur. THELWALL Notice
THELWALL, Graham Arthur. 05.04.1930 - 21.06.2019 Passed away peacefully at HB Regional Hospital in his 90th year. Dearly loved father of Dorothy Toogood and Vanessa Radburnd. Loved 'Grandad from the Farm' of Evan, Annabel, Ben, Nick, and Pam. Great Grandad of Oscar, Mara, Cartier, Charlotte and Dylan. 'Forever in our Hearts' In accordance with Graham's wishes, a private cremation was held on Monday, June 24, 2019 at Hastings. Messages to The Thelwall Family, P.O. Box 8424, Havelock North.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on June 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.