Graham Colin (Golly) DAVENPORT

Graham Colin (Golly) DAVENPORT Notice
DAVENPORT, Graham Colin (Golly). Passed away surrounded by family at home in Wanganui, on Monday July 29, 2019. Treasured best friend and husband of Marion, adored father of Jo and Amanda, loved brother of Sue, dear father-in-law of Craig and Julian, and special Goddy to grandchildren Max and Laura. At Graham's request a private funeral will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations to Wanganui Hospice would be appreciated. Dempsey & Forrest Locally Owned
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Aug. 3, 2019
