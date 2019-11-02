Home

MANNING, Graham Edward (Chop). Passed away on October 30, 2019 in Napier. Much loved husband of Pat. Father, brother, Granchop, Uncle and friend. He was fun, mischievous, stubborn, kind and a mate to all. We will miss his cheeky grin and his 'number 8 wire' can-do style. "You will be forever in our hearts." Pat, Denise and Craig, Stephen and Kate, Brett, Troy, Holly, Alex. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Heart Foundation NZ. A service for Graham will be held in Cornwall Manor, corner Knights Road and Cornwall Street, Lower Hutt on Thursday, November 7 at 10.30am. Messages to the Manning Family, C/o PO Box 439, Napier 4140.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Nov. 2, 2019
