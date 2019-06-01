|
|
WILSON, Graham James. 1932 - 2019 Passed away peacefully with his family around him at Mary Doyle Lifecare, Havelock North. Very loved husband of Diana. Father and father-in-law of Ross and Amanda, and Scott and Elizabeth. Grandad to Sam and Kate, Ben and Anna, Annie, Jack, Maggie, and Amelia. Delighted great Grandad to Georgia. Formerly from Pukekohe. A special thanks to the Haematology team at Middlemore Hospital, Hawkes Bay Hospital, and the staff at Reeve House, Mary Doyle. A service for Graham will be held at St Columba's Presbyterian Church, Columba Way, Havelock North, on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at 1 pm. In lieu of flowers a donation can be made to St John Ambulance and may be left at the service. Tributes can be made online at www.tlas.co.nz or mailed to the Wilson family, C/- PO Box 8424, Havelock North 4157.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on June 1, 2019