JEPSON, Graham John. 21.01.1932 - 04.10.2020 Cherished and beloved husband of Lorraine for 63 years. Loved father of Kerry, Gregory (deceased) and Andrew. Treasured grandad of Isaac and Haley. Adored brother of Ian, Gayle, Paula, Erika, Anna, Joanne and the late Norman, Denise, Beverley and Jane. A special thanks to the Staff at Summerset in the Bay in Taradale for the love and care you showed Graham. A private cremation has been held, with Memorial Service details to follow at a later date. Messages can be sent to the Jepson Family at 10 Addison St, Onekawa, Napier.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Oct. 6, 2020