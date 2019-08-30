|
HARDING, Grant Thomas. On August 28 2019, peacefully at Ashwood Park Rest Home, Blenheim, aged 71 years. Much loved father and father-in- law of Ryan and Troy, Nicola and Dave, Chris and Leah and Dean and Warrick. Loved brother of Rex, Sandra (deceased) and David and their families. Loved son of the late Harold and Betty and friend to many. Messages to PO Box 4092 Marewa Napier South 4143 or www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz A funeral service for Grant will be held at the Springlands Chapel, Cloudy Bay Funeral Services, 15 Boyce Street on Tuesday September 3 at 1.30pm followed by private cremation with a gathering to be planned at Clubs Hastings at a later date.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Aug. 30, 2019