Home

POWERED BY

Services
Longley Terry & Son Funeral Services
19 Cooper S
Havelock North , Hawke's Bay
06-877 7873
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jul. 31, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
425 Heretaunga Street East
Hastings
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Greg SLOANE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Greg SLOANE

Add a Memory
Greg SLOANE Notice
SLOANE, Greg. Peacefully on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at ICU, HB Hospital, Aged 57 years. Much loved husband of Kathy. Beloved son of the late Margaret and Pat Sloane. Cherished stepdad of Sarah and Steve McAuliffe, and Bevan and Andrea Sinclair. Loved Grandad of Ben, Bree, and Ethan, and great grandad of Alice. A special thanks to the team at the Dialysis Unit, and ICU at HB Hospital for their care and support. In lieu of flowers a donation to Kidney Health NZ can be left at the service. A celebration of Greg's life will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 425 Heretaunga Street East, Hastings on Friday, July 31, 2020 at 1pm. Messages to the Sloane family, C/- PO Box 8424, Havelock North 4157.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on July 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Greg's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -