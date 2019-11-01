|
MCCLAY, Gregory Michael. After twelve years of fighting cancer Greg passed away peacefully October 31, 2019 aged 72. Beloved husband of Matamarutemate (Maru) for 50 years. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Melanie and Barry, Taylor, Shane and Vanessa-Lee (deceased) and Tracey (deceased). Poppa of Ethan, Samantha, Aromia, Karlin, Tyra, Reese, Kale, Deonie, Malhi, and Poppa to his seven great grand- children. Greg will be at 12 Svenson Road, until Sunday November 3, for those who wish to pay their final respects. A Private Cremation will be held Monday November 4.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Nov. 1, 2019