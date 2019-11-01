Home

Gregory Michael MCCLAY

Gregory Michael MCCLAY Notice
MCCLAY, Gregory Michael. After twelve years of fighting cancer Greg passed away peacefully October 31, 2019 aged 72. Beloved husband of Matamarutemate (Maru) for 50 years. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Melanie and Barry, Taylor, Shane and Vanessa-Lee (deceased) and Tracey (deceased). Poppa of Ethan, Samantha, Aromia, Karlin, Tyra, Reese, Kale, Deonie, Malhi, and Poppa to his seven great grand- children. Greg will be at 12 Svenson Road, until Sunday November 3, for those who wish to pay their final respects. A Private Cremation will be held Monday November 4.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Nov. 1, 2019
