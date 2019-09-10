|
MEREDITH, Guy Beattie. Born November 20, 1943. Passed away at home in Havelock North. Loved husband to Betty. Dearly loved father to Sarah and Claire. Father-in-law/ now in charge of the harem Andrew. Dearly loved Poppa to Paige. Loved brother to Peter, Kay and their families. A service for Guy will be held at Crestwood, 615 Heretaunga Street East, Hastings on Friday September 13, 2019 at 2.00pm followed by refreshments in the Crestwood lounge. Messages to the Meredith family can be sent to: Mary Doyle, 3 Karanema Drive, Havelock North 4130, New Zealand.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Sept. 10, 2019