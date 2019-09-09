Home

FREEMAN, Gwen Agness Roberta (nee McBride). 02.11.1925 - 06.09.2019 Passed away in Hawke's Bay Hospital, with family close by. Loved wife of John (deceased). Very much loved mother of Stephen, Christopher and Robert. Grandma to six grandchildren, one deceased and eight great-grandchildren. Gwen will be lying at Beth Shan Funerals, Napier. A service for Gwen will be held in the Beth Shan Chapel, 157 Georges Drive, Napier on Saturday, September 14 at 2.00pm. Messages to the Freeman Family, C/o PO Box 439, Napier 4140.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Sept. 9, 2019
