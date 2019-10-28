Home

Beth Shan Funeral Directors
PO Box 439
Napier, Hawke's Bay
06-835 9925
Gwen. SCHERP

Gwen. SCHERP Notice
SCHERP, Gwen. Sunrise 07.02.1936 ~ Sunset 25.10.2019 Gone to be with her beloved Eric. Cherished Mum of Beryl and Steve, Trish and Brian, and Gary. Adored Nana of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Gwen will be with her family until her final farewell which will be held in the Beth Shan Chapel, 157 Georges Drive, Napier on Tuesday, October 29 at 2.30pm, followed by private cremation. Messages to The Scherp Family, PO Box 439, Napier 4140.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Oct. 28, 2019
