CHEER, Gwenneth (nee Giddens). On September 25, 2019 at Napier. Aged 90 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Nathan Cheer. Cherished Mother and Mother-in- law of Murray and Alison (Blenheim), Lorraine and John Thodey (Taradale), and the late Warren. Beloved Gran of Desiree (Auckland), Dwayne and Nadia (Mauritius), Mike (Christchurch) and Jo Cheer (Nelson). Austin and Michelle Dustow (Auckland), Aaron and Rebekah Dustow (Singapore) and Shannon and Hamish Janson (Hastings). Treasured Great Gran of Lara, Lily, Roman, Asher, Xander, Maci and Taylor. Dearly loved sister of David and John (Waipukurau), and Noleen Giddens (Dannevirke). A private service has been held in Dannevirke. Messages C/- Tararua Funerals, 51 Denmark Street, Dannevirke.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Oct. 5, 2019
