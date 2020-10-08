Home

STEWART, Hamish Holden. Passed away unexpectedly on October 6, 2020. Much loved husband of the late Elaine. Loved Dad of Tamsin, Mark and Kate, and their partners Mark, Trish and Chris. Adored Grandpa of Holly, Jemma, Ava and Max. Will be a much missed brother of Patrick, Toni, Bronwyn, Trudy, Johnny and their families. A celebration of Hamish's life will be held in the Beth Shan Chapel, cnr Orchard and Maraekakaho Roads, Hastings (opposite Stortford Lodge Sale Yards), on Monday, October 12 at 10.30am. Messages to the Stewart Family, c/- PO Box 2555, Stortford Lodge, Hastings, 4153.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Oct. 8, 2020
