Hamish Irving ANDERSON

Hamish Irving ANDERSON Notice
ANDERSON, Hamish Irving. Peacefully at Hawke's Bay Regional Hospital on January 9, 2020, aged 80 years. Dearly loved husband of Jean. Much loved father and father-in-law of Murray and Bruce, Greg, Phil and Jo. Adored Grandad of Grace. In accordance with Hamish's wishes, a private cremation has been held. A memorial service will be held at the Havelock North Function Centre on Friday, January 17 at 1:00pm. Messages may be sent to the Anderson family, C/- Terry Longley & Son, PO Box 4157, Havelock North.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Jan. 14, 2020
