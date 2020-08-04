Home

Gentle Touch Funeral Services
920 West Heretaunga St
Hastings, Hawke's Bay
06-876 7942
Harley. McLAUGHLIN

Harley. McLAUGHLIN Notice
McLAUGHLIN, Harley. 12.09.1955 - 01.08.2020 Passed away suddenly in Hastings, much to the sadness of his family and friends. Dearly loved brother of Maurice McLaughlin. Adored uncle of Benjamin (Germany), Emma and Tom and great nephew Little Harley (Australia). Treasured friend of Lyn Toohey (Australia). Loved nephew of Bill and Amy (Wellington) and cousin of his Norton family. Treasured and loved friend of many. Harley will be at his home from Tuesday evening, family and friends are all welcome to visit. A funeral service to celebrate Harley's life will be held Equippers Church, 306 Hapuku St, Frimley, Hastings on Thursday, August 6 at 1pm, followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations will be collected at the service for the Waimarama Surf Life Saving Club Inc. All messages for the McLaughlin family can be forwarded to P O Box 2610, Stortford Lodge, Hastings.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Aug. 4, 2020
