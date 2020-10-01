Home

de LAUTOUR, Harry George Bayly. Tragically lost on September 28, 2020, aged 33 years, at Te Whangai doing what he loved. Adored husband of Kate, idolised father of Archie and Patch. Precious son of Hamish and Wynne, and brother of Caroline and Georgie. A service for Harry will be held at CHB Municipal Theatre, Kenilworth St, Waipawa on Monday October 5 at 2pm. Messages to:- The de Lautour Family, C/- PO Box 200, Waipukurau 4242 C. H. B. Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ Waipukurau
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Oct. 1, 2020
