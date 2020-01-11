|
CARROLL, Harry Huatahi. Unexpectedly at his home on January 5, 2020, aged 61 years. Loved father of Joe, and Hamish. Proud grandad of Molly and Carter; Carson and Kobe. A loved brother, uncle and good friend to many. A service for Harry will be held at "Stonehaven", 10 Peel St, Waipukurau on Tuesday January 14 at 11am followed by private cremation. Messages to:- The Carroll Family, C/- PO Box 200, Waipukurau 4242. C. H. B. Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ Waipukurau
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Jan. 11, 2020