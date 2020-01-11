Home

Harry Huatahi CARROLL

Harry Huatahi CARROLL Notice
CARROLL, Harry Huatahi. Unexpectedly at his home on January 5, 2020, aged 61 years. Loved father of Joe, and Hamish. Proud grandad of Molly and Carter; Carson and Kobe. A loved brother, uncle and good friend to many. A service for Harry will be held at "Stonehaven", 10 Peel St, Waipukurau on Tuesday January 14 at 11am followed by private cremation. Messages to:- The Carroll Family, C/- PO Box 200, Waipukurau 4242. C. H. B. Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ Waipukurau
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Jan. 11, 2020
