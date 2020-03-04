|
SHRIVES, Harry (Henry William). Aged 72. Passed away on February 28, 2020 after a courageous battle. Adored husband and best friend of Sue. Cherished stepdad of Lisa and Bruce Levett and the late Brent. Loved father of Sueann,Tina, and Stephen. A much loved and precious poppy and grandfather to his grandchildren and great grandchildren. A special thank you to everyone who cared and supported Harry during his illness and a special thank you to the wonderful caring team at Cranford Hospice. A private cremation has taken place in accordance with his wishes. A good man gone too soon. He will be sadly missed.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Mar. 4, 2020