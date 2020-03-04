Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dunstalls Funeral Directors
PO Box 1055 Napier 4140
, Hawke's Bay
06 835 7196

Harry (Henry William) SHRIVES

Add a Memory
Harry (Henry William) SHRIVES Notice
SHRIVES, Harry (Henry William). Aged 72. Passed away on February 28, 2020 after a courageous battle. Adored husband and best friend of Sue. Cherished stepdad of Lisa and Bruce Levett and the late Brent. Loved father of Sueann,Tina, and Stephen. A much loved and precious poppy and grandfather to his grandchildren and great grandchildren. A special thank you to everyone who cared and supported Harry during his illness and a special thank you to the wonderful caring team at Cranford Hospice. A private cremation has taken place in accordance with his wishes. A good man gone too soon. He will be sadly missed.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Mar. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harry's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
- ADVERTISEMENT -