|
|
WARD, Harvey McKenzie. On September 22, 2019 aged 90 years. Much loved husband of Pam. Loved and respected stepdad and father-in- law of Irene and John McKinstry, Catherine Pullar (Deceased), John Peacock (Deceased) and Jan. Loved granddad of his 9 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren. Loved brother of Marie Sutherland (Hawkes Bay). Loving uncle to all his nieces and nephews. In accordance with Harvey's wishes a family service has been held. Messages to P.O Box 2035, Kuripuni, Masterton 5842. Gary Pickering Funerals Masterton
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Oct. 1, 2019