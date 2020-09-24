|
TAIAROA, Haven Chuck. 04.11.1945 - 22.09.2020 Dearly loved husband of Mary. Most loved father and father-in- law of Jessica and Dimi Hanara, and Ryan and Louise (Australia). Adored Papa of Taine and Ana (Australia), Georgia and Richard (UK), Ben and Terina, Rhian and Jake, Jayda, Kaha and Asha, and TJ and Nico. Thank you to Brittany House and Colwyn House for their love and care of Chuck in the last two years. A service for Chuck will be held at the Cheval Room, 300 Prospect Road, Hastings on Friday September 25, 2020 at 11am followed by a private family cremation. Donations to Dementia Hawkes Bay would be greatly appreciated and can be left at the service. All messages to the Taiaroa Family, C/- P.O. Box 8424, Havelock North.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Sept. 24, 2020