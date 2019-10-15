|
|
SYKES, Hazel Jean. Passed away peacefully on October 13, 2019, aged 96 years. Wife of the late Leadly. Adored mother of Arthur and Keita Sykes, Patricia and Keith Laurent, the late Sam, Lynnette Eagle (deceased), Graham and Gill Sykes, Heather Sykes, Marion and Kevin Morrison, and Karen Burdett. World's greatest Nana, Nan, Little Nan, and GG to her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Loved sister of her last remaining sister Thelma, and those that have gone before her. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John Ambulance would be appreciated. Thanks to all the Healthcare NZ support workers and Gladys Mary Rest Home for their care. A special thanks to the nurses in AT & R for their care and love shown to Hazel and her family. A service for Hazel will be held in the Beth Shan Chapel, 157 Georges Drive, Napier on Wednesday, October 16 at 1.30pm. Messages to The Sykes Family, PO Box 439, Napier 4140.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Oct. 15, 2019