Home

POWERED BY

Services
Beth Shan Funeral Directors
PO Box 439
Napier, Hawke's Bay
06-835 9925
Resources
More Obituaries for Hazel SYKES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hazel Jean SYKES

Add a Memory
Hazel Jean SYKES Notice
SYKES, Hazel Jean. Passed away peacefully on October 13, 2019, aged 96 years. Wife of the late Leadly. Adored mother of Arthur and Keita Sykes, Patricia and Keith Laurent, the late Sam, Lynnette Eagle (deceased), Graham and Gill Sykes, Heather Sykes, Marion and Kevin Morrison, and Karen Burdett. World's greatest Nana, Nan, Little Nan, and GG to her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Loved sister of her last remaining sister Thelma, and those that have gone before her. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John Ambulance would be appreciated. Thanks to all the Healthcare NZ support workers and Gladys Mary Rest Home for their care. A special thanks to the nurses in AT & R for their care and love shown to Hazel and her family. A service for Hazel will be held in the Beth Shan Chapel, 157 Georges Drive, Napier on Wednesday, October 16 at 1.30pm. Messages to The Sykes Family, PO Box 439, Napier 4140.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Oct. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Hazel's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.