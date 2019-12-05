|
MEWBURN, Hazel Joyce (Joyce). At 91 years, Joyce peacefully passed away in her sleep. Now with her beloved Chaz. Much loved Mum and mother-in-law of Peter, Murray and Sue, and Cheryl. Adored Nan of Sheree, Jodi, Toni, Ryan, Casey and Rocky and her great-grandchildren. At Joyce's request a private cremation has taken place. Family and friends are invited to a memorial service for Joyce to be held in St Andrew's Hall, Atawhai Lifestyle Care & Village, 421 Gloucester Street, Taradale on Friday, December 6 at 11.00am. Please wear bright colours in memory of Joyce. Messages to the Mewburn Family, C/o PO Box 439, Napier 4140.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Dec. 5, 2019