Memorial service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
11:00 a.m.
St Andrew's Hall, Atawhai Lifestyle Care & Village
421 Gloucester Street
Taradale
Hazel Joyce (Joyce) MEWBURN

Hazel Joyce (Joyce) MEWBURN Notice
MEWBURN, Hazel Joyce (Joyce). At 91 years, Joyce peacefully passed away in her sleep. Now with her beloved Chaz. Much loved Mum and mother-in-law of Peter, Murray and Sue, and Cheryl. Adored Nan of Sheree, Jodi, Toni, Ryan, Casey and Rocky and her great-grandchildren. At Joyce's request a private cremation has taken place. Family and friends are invited to a memorial service for Joyce to be held in St Andrew's Hall, Atawhai Lifestyle Care & Village, 421 Gloucester Street, Taradale on Friday, December 6 at 11.00am. Please wear bright colours in memory of Joyce. Messages to the Mewburn Family, C/o PO Box 439, Napier 4140.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Dec. 5, 2019
