|
|
SCRIMGEOUR, Hazel Margaret. On August 2, 2020 at Waiapu House in Havelock North, aged 97 years. Loved wife of the late Joseph. Deeply loved mother and mother-in-law of Alastair and Megan, Heather, and the late Scott. Cherished Nana to Kelly, Brendon, Bianca and Francis. Great grandmother to Oliver. A special thanks to the staff and team at Waiapu House for all their ongoing care and support. In accordance with Hazel's wishes, a private family service has been held.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Aug. 7, 2020