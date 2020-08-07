Home

POWERED BY

Services
Longley Terry & Son Funeral Services
19 Cooper S
Havelock North , Hawke's Bay
06-877 7873
Resources
More Obituaries for Hazel SCRIMGEOUR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hazel Margaret SCRIMGEOUR

Add a Memory
Hazel Margaret SCRIMGEOUR Notice
SCRIMGEOUR, Hazel Margaret. On August 2, 2020 at Waiapu House in Havelock North, aged 97 years. Loved wife of the late Joseph. Deeply loved mother and mother-in-law of Alastair and Megan, Heather, and the late Scott. Cherished Nana to Kelly, Brendon, Bianca and Francis. Great grandmother to Oliver. A special thanks to the staff and team at Waiapu House for all their ongoing care and support. In accordance with Hazel's wishes, a private family service has been held.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Aug. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Hazel's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -