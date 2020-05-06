Home

THOMPSON, Heather Dawn. Passed away on April 30, 2020 at Hampton Court Residential Care Facility, Taradale. Aged 85 years. Loved wife of the late Malcolm (Max) Thompson, mother and mother-in- law of Jayne and Mike, Alan, Graeme, Carolyn and Tom, and Amanda. Nana, Nanzie and Nana-nana of her grandchildren and great grandchilden. Thank you to Hampton Court for their care of Heather over the past nine months. Rest in peace Mum. A private family service was held on May 1, 2020 followed by cremation.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on May 6, 2020
