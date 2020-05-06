|
|
THOMPSON, Heather Dawn. Passed away on April 30, 2020 at Hampton Court Residential Care Facility, Taradale. Aged 85 years. Loved wife of the late Malcolm (Max) Thompson, mother and mother-in- law of Jayne and Mike, Alan, Graeme, Carolyn and Tom, and Amanda. Nana, Nanzie and Nana-nana of her grandchildren and great grandchilden. Thank you to Hampton Court for their care of Heather over the past nine months. Rest in peace Mum. A private family service was held on May 1, 2020 followed by cremation.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on May 6, 2020