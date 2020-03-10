Home

Heather Joy (Sampson) CULLUM

Heather Joy (Sampson) CULLUM Notice
CULLUM, Heather Joy, (nee Sampson). Peacefully at Rahiri Care Home, Dannevirke on Saturday, March 7, 2020. Aged 82 years. Loved wife of the late Robert; Much loved Mum and mother-in- law to Cathy and Bob, Eric and Jeanette, Anne, Faye and Thomas; Cherished Grandma to all her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Loved sister and aunty to Robin and Hillary and their family. A service for Heather will be held at the Kowhai Chapel, 51 Denmark Street, Dannevirke on Monday March 23, at 11am.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Mar. 10, 2020
