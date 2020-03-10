|
|
CULLUM, Heather Joy, (nee Sampson). Peacefully at Rahiri Care Home, Dannevirke on Saturday, March 7, 2020. Aged 82 years. Loved wife of the late Robert; Much loved Mum and mother-in- law to Cathy and Bob, Eric and Jeanette, Anne, Faye and Thomas; Cherished Grandma to all her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Loved sister and aunty to Robin and Hillary and their family. A service for Heather will be held at the Kowhai Chapel, 51 Denmark Street, Dannevirke on Monday March 23, at 11am.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Mar. 10, 2020