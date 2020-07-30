|
CHAPMAN, Heather Margaret. Passed away peacefully on July 29, 2020, aged 85 years. Much loved wife of the late Ray. Dearly loved Mum of Susan, David, Donna, and Paul. Adored Nana of Tim, Mary, Isabelle, Daniel, Phillipa, Abbey and Liam. Thank you to the staff at Princess Alexandra Rest Home for caring for Mum. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Lowe Corporation Rescue Helicopter would be appreciated. Family and friends are invited to a celebration of Heather's life in St Paul's Presbyterian Church, 89 Tennyson Street, Napier on Saturday, August 1 at 11.00am. Messages to the Chapman Family, C/o PO Box 439, Napier 4140.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on July 30, 2020