Aoraki Funeral Home
160 Mountainview Road
Timaru, Canterbury
03 686 2148
Celebration of Life
Friday, Oct. 30, 2020
1:30 p.m.
Aoraki Funeral Home
160 Mountainview Road
Timaru, Canterbury
Heather Margaret (nee Farquharson COATES

Heather Margaret (nee Farquharson COATES Notice
COATES, Heather Margaret (nee Farquharson) Surrounded by her loving family at Wallingford Rest Home, Temuka at dawn on Saturday, October 24, 2020. Precious wife of the late Peter. Cherished and adored mum and mother-in-law of Catherine and John, Fiona and David, and Elizabeth and Hamish. Treasured gran of Ruby, Ned, Joe and Ivy. Loved Great Gran of Edie, Tilly and Zoe. The Service celebrating Heather's life will be held at Aoraki Funeral Services Chapel, 160 Mountain View Road, Timaru on Friday, October 30, 2020 at 1:30pm. Messages to: to Aoraki Funeral Services, PO Box 4091, Highfield, Timaru 7942. " Touched so many hearts" Aoraki Funeral Services
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Oct. 26, 2020
