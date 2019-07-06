Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Helen McMILLAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Isabella (Wake) McMILLAN

Add a Memory
Helen Isabella (Wake) McMILLAN Notice
McMILLAN, Helen Isabella (nee Wake). Left us peacefully on July 3, 2019, aged 93 years. Loved Mum of Shona, Glenis, Diane and Hugh. Much loved Gran and Great Gran Helen. 'Safely Home' A Requiem Mass will be celebrated at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 425 Heretaunga Street East, Hastings, on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at 11am. Tributes can be left online at www.tlas.co.nz or sent to the McMillan Family, c/o PO Box 8424, Havelock North, 4157. Garden flowers only please.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on July 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.