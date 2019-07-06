|
McMILLAN, Helen Isabella (nee Wake). Left us peacefully on July 3, 2019, aged 93 years. Loved Mum of Shona, Glenis, Diane and Hugh. Much loved Gran and Great Gran Helen. 'Safely Home' A Requiem Mass will be celebrated at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 425 Heretaunga Street East, Hastings, on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at 11am. Tributes can be left online at www.tlas.co.nz or sent to the McMillan Family, c/o PO Box 8424, Havelock North, 4157. Garden flowers only please.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on July 6, 2019