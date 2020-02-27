|
|
CRAWLEY, Helen May (nee Hunter). On Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at Gracelands in Hastings, aged 95 years. Loved wife of the late George. Deeply loved mother of Muriel and Trevor. Loved Nana to her 6 grandchildren and her 9 great grandchildren. A special thanks to the staff at Gracelands, and Judith for all their on going care and support. A service for Helen will be held at Crestwood, 615 Heretaunga Street East, Hastings on Saturday, February 29 at 2.00pm followed by interment at the Hastings Cemetery. Messages to the Crawley family can be sent to PO Box 8424, Havelock North.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Feb. 27, 2020