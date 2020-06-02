|
|
MCMAHON, Helen. Passed away peacefully on Friday May 29, 2020, aged 89 years. Much loved wife and soul-mate of Neil. A beloved mother, grandmother and great grandmother, she will be sadly missed by all. A funeral service will be held at the Founders Chapel of Remembrance, 117 Rickit Street, Taupo on Friday June 5 at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations to St John's Ambulance Assn, Taupo would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to the McMahon family c/- P O Box 940, Taupo.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on June 2, 2020