WILLIAMS, Helen Rymer (Nee Sattrup). 16.07.1933 - 08.09.2020 Died peacefully at Princess Alexandra surrounded by family. Beloved wife of Jon. Cherished mother of Rachel, Timothy, Martin, Emily and Napier Granny to Alice, Grace, Charlie, and Mamie. A funeral service for Helen will be held at the Waiapu Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist, Browning Street, Napier on Friday, September 11, 2020 at 11am. Interment will be held at the Elsthorpe Cemetery, 2629 Kahuaranaki Road, Elsthorpe on Saturday, September 12 at 11am, to which all are welcome. Please respect Covid19 restrictions. A tribute to Helen or messages for her family can be left via www. dunstalls.co.nz or posted to 7A/145 Battery Road, Ahuriri, Napier 4110.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Sept. 10, 2020