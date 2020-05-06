Home

Beth Shan Funeral Directors
PO Box 439
Napier, Hawke's Bay
06-835 9925
To be announced at a later date
TRISCHLER, Helen. Passed away peacefully on May 2 2020, at Atawhai Rest Home, Taradale in her 99th year. Loved wife of John (deceased). Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Maria and Ray Bellingham, Paul (deceased) and Christine Trischler, Annette and Mike Seagar, and John and Sharon Trischler. Adored Nana, Great- Gran of all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A service will be held in Wellington at a future date, to celebrate Helen's life.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on May 6, 2020
